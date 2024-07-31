APi Group (APG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect APi Group to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect APi Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

APi Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $37.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.73. APi Group has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $39.98.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APG shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on APi Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on APi Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on APi Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

In other APi Group news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $5,581,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,828,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,888,866.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $74,460,483.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $5,581,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,828,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,888,866.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

