AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Major Shareholder Sells $2,791,410.16 in Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 11,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.08, for a total transaction of $2,791,410.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,768 shares in the company, valued at $6,666,541.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $219.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.18. AppFolio, Inc. has a one year low of $164.29 and a one year high of $274.56. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 106.05 and a beta of 0.80.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.16. AppFolio had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 27.39%. The business had revenue of $197.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. Norges Bank bought a new position in AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,458,000. Zeno Equity Partners LLP bought a new position in AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,434,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in AppFolio by 2,359.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,417,000 after purchasing an additional 145,481 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in AppFolio by 344.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 155,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,276,000 after purchasing an additional 120,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwind Capital raised its holdings in AppFolio by 301.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 149,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 112,024 shares during the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APPF. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AppFolio from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AppFolio from $260.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.75.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

