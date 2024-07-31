AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Stock Holdings Cut by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 82.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,765 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,635 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AppFolio by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,152,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $531,139,000 after purchasing an additional 73,965 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 421,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,988,000 after acquiring an additional 15,283 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth $38,458,000. Zeno Equity Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Zeno Equity Partners LLP now owns 205,781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,774,000 after acquiring an additional 12,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,492,000 after acquiring an additional 20,166 shares in the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.52, for a total transaction of $46,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,568 shares in the company, valued at $6,410,111.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AppFolio news, Director Alexander Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $2,502,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,584 shares in the company, valued at $45,693,471.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.52, for a total value of $46,504.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,568 shares in the company, valued at $6,410,111.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,644 shares of company stock worth $31,171,063. Corporate insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

APPF opened at $219.53 on Wednesday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.29 and a 12-month high of $274.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.87 and a 200-day moving average of $232.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.05 and a beta of 0.80.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.16. AppFolio had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $197.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. AppFolio’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on AppFolio from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AppFolio from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $241.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on AppFolio from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AppFolio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.75.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

