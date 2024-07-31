Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Clarity Capital Partners LLC

Clarity Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,643 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.2% of Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $23,356,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,134 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 20,963 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Presidio Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apple from $216.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.97.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $218.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $237.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

