Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Arbutus Biopharma to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 62.68% and a negative net margin of 572.81%. On average, analysts expect Arbutus Biopharma to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.96. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $3.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.94.

A number of research analysts have commented on ABUS shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

