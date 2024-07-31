Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Free Report) by 57.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,528 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Arbutus Biopharma were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 351.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 15,104 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 292,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 49,745 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 37.4% in the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. 43.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

Arbutus Biopharma Price Performance

ABUS stock opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $3.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arbutus Biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 572.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.68%. Equities analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Profile

(Free Report)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.