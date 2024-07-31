ARC Document Solutions (ARC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect ARC Document Solutions to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $70.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.70 million. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 7.75%. On average, analysts expect ARC Document Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ARC Document Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ARC opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. ARC Document Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $134.07 million, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.78.

ARC Document Solutions Dividend Announcement

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

