Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Announces Earnings Results

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $98.20 on Wednesday. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $72.85 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.92. The company has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.87.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

