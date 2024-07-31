Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Announces Earnings Results

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $98.20 on Wednesday. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $72.85 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.92. The company has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.
