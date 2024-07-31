Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Short Interest Up 15.1% in July

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,860,000 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the June 30th total of 50,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days. Approximately 28.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

NYSE:ACHR opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.30. Archer Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.35.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Archer Aviation will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Archer Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Archer Aviation by 20.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,324,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,872 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the first quarter worth $5,782,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $3,825,000. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 907,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 523,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,321,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 254,460 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

