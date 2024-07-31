Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,935 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Archrock were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AROC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Archrock by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Archrock by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Archrock by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,907 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Archrock by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 120,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Archrock by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on AROC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Archrock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archrock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Archrock stock opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. Archrock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.51 million. Archrock had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 79.52%.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

