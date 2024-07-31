Arcosa (ACA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Arcosa has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.06 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Arcosa to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Arcosa Stock Performance

Shares of ACA stock opened at $91.73 on Wednesday. Arcosa has a 1 year low of $61.98 and a 1 year high of $93.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.31.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.85%.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Arcosa

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,978 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $973,858.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,530.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Arcosa

(Get Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.