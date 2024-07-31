Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Gap Up to $22.98

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.98, but opened at $24.19. Arcturus Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.07, with a volume of 9,544 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on ARCT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Arcturus Therapeutics Trading Down 2.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.32. The company has a market capitalization of $628.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.65.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.17. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.59% and a negative return on equity of 37.61%. The company had revenue of $38.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 million. As a group, analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $1,040,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 447,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,394.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 352.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $885,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 224.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 114,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 79,387 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

