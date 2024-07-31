Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) – William Blair decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arhaus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair analyst P. Blee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Arhaus’ current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Arhaus’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get Arhaus alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Arhaus in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Arhaus in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Arhaus from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arhaus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.77.

Arhaus Price Performance

ARHS opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average of $14.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.58. Arhaus has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.23 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 8.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Arhaus by 647.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Arhaus by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arhaus news, insider Venkatachalam Nachiappan sold 6,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $104,070.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,736 shares in the company, valued at $591,816.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arhaus news, insider Venkatachalam Nachiappan sold 6,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $104,070.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,736 shares in the company, valued at $591,816.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Chi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $28,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,544.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,281 over the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arhaus

(Get Free Report)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.