Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Shares Gap Up to $16.23

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.23, but opened at $16.72. Aris Water Solutions shares last traded at $16.90, with a volume of 3,479 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARIS. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.93.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions Stock Up 2.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $993.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.41.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.43 million. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 4.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aris Water Solutions

In other news, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 107,946 shares of Aris Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $1,797,300.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,156,883.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 107,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $1,797,300.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,963 shares in the company, valued at $9,156,883.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 62,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $1,019,547.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,016,344.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Aris Water Solutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,040,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,122,000 after acquiring an additional 30,269 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,290,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after purchasing an additional 27,988 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,193,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,886,000 after purchasing an additional 575,536 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Aris Water Solutions by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 686,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 86,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 3.8% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 594,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after buying an additional 21,515 shares during the period. 39.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.