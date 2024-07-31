Arrow Electronics (ARW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.04. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.60 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Arrow Electronics to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $123.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.76. Arrow Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $108.51 and a fifty-two week high of $143.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Electronics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $396,046.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102 shares in the company, valued at $13,524.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total value of $200,123.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $396,046.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102 shares in the company, valued at $13,524.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,976 shares of company stock worth $788,183 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

See Also

