Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL) Stock Price Up 12%

Shares of Arrow Exploration Corp. (LON:AXL – Get Free Report) were up 12% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 32.40 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 32.20 ($0.41). Approximately 2,398,136 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,802,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.75 ($0.37).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 42 ($0.54) price target on shares of Arrow Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.
Arrow Exploration Stock Performance
Arrow Exploration Company Profile
Arrow Exploration Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Western Canada. Arrow Exploration Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
