Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CFO Tim M. Wan Sells 5,000 Shares

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,063,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,958,635. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Asana Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $24.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.62.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. Asana had a negative return on equity of 77.48% and a negative net margin of 38.55%. The business had revenue of $172.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.53 million. Equities analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Asana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.
