Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CFO Tim M. Wan Sells 5,000 Shares

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,063,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,958,635. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Asana Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $24.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.62.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. Asana had a negative return on equity of 77.48% and a negative net margin of 38.55%. The business had revenue of $172.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.53 million. Equities analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Asana

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Asana by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Asana in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Asana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ASAN

About Asana

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.