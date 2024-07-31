Astronics (ATRO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Astronics to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $185.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.74 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Astronics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ATRO opened at $22.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $774.49 million, a PE ratio of -28.87 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.87. Astronics has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $23.74.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Astronics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

