Asure Software (ASUR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Asure Software to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $31.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 million. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. On average, analysts expect Asure Software to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Asure Software Price Performance

Asure Software stock opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. Asure Software has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $15.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASUR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Asure Software from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asure Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

