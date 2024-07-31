Atb Cap Markets Comments on NOV Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for NOV in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 28th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for NOV’s current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for NOV’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. NOV had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on NOV from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NOV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.21.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from NOV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is 12.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOV. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in NOV in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in NOV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,695,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in NOV by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NOV by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,928,911 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $188,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989,095 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

