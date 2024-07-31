ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Position Cut by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,225,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 90,911 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in ATI were worth $62,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in ATI by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,409,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $788,524,000 after buying an additional 203,012 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ATI by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,338,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,720,000 after purchasing an additional 132,478 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of ATI by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,645,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,767,000 after purchasing an additional 594,644 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of ATI by 43.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,840,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,372,000 after purchasing an additional 866,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ATI by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,317,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,394,000 after purchasing an additional 139,694 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATI. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of ATI in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ATI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of ATI from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ATI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ATI in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $65.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.60. ATI Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $66.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.07.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. ATI had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. ATI’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

