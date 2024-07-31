Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) PT Raised to $38.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Shares of AUB opened at $41.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $42.50.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank Russell Ellett bought 4,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.85 per share, with a total value of $137,806.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,310.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUB. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 386,100.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 194.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

