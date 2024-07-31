Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.30 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. On average, analysts expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

