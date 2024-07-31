Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Short Interest Update

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the June 30th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Austal Trading Up 5.2 %
AUTLF opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. Austal has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51.
About Austal
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Austal
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Austal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.