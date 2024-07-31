Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,350 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Avantor were worth $6,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Avantor by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Avantor by 565.5% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Avantor by 203,100.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avantor

In other news, insider Christophe Couturier 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Avantor from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.21.

Avantor Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $27.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.90, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.32. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $27.66.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

