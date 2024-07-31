Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $79.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AX. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Axos Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $77.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.43. Axos Financial has a 52 week low of $32.05 and a 52 week high of $79.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AX. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Axos Financial by 816.7% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

