B. Riley Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gentex in a research note issued on Sunday, July 28th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gentex’s current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gentex’s FY2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

GNTX has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Gentex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas lowered Gentex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Gentex from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

Gentex stock opened at $30.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.84 and a 200-day moving average of $34.54. Gentex has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentex

In other news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $162,513.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,707.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

