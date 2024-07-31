B. Riley Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Onsemi in a research note issued on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.96. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Onsemi’s current full-year earnings is $4.02 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Onsemi’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.96 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ON. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Onsemi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Onsemi from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Onsemi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.56.

Onsemi Price Performance

Shares of ON opened at $73.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.69. Onsemi has a 1-year low of $59.34 and a 1-year high of $111.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at Onsemi

In other news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Onsemi news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at $24,074,193.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onsemi

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $697,276,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth $418,102,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Onsemi during the 1st quarter worth about $90,274,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Onsemi by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,335,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,124,000 after buying an additional 828,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Onsemi by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,989,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,717,000 after buying an additional 785,305 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

