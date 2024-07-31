B. Riley Comments on VSE Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for VSE in a report released on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for VSE’s current full-year earnings is $3.46 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for VSE’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.22 EPS.

Get VSE alerts:

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $241.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.42 million. VSE had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 2.56%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on VSE from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on VSE from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VSEC

VSE Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of VSEC opened at $87.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 0.99. VSE has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $94.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.57.

Institutional Trading of VSE

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of VSE in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in VSE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in VSE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VSE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of VSE in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th.

VSE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.