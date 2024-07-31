Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 86.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 8,666.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at $604,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1,363.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 251,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter Price Performance

Badger Meter stock opened at $202.04 on Wednesday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $134.06 and a one year high of $210.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.22, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. Badger Meter had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $216.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Badger Meter

Badger Meter Profile

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.