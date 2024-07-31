Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Hits New 52-Week High at $209.31

Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $209.31 and last traded at $209.31, with a volume of 11297 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $206.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Badger Meter from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Badger Meter from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Maxim Group raised their target price on Badger Meter from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Badger Meter from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.20.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMI

Badger Meter Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 58.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.62.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $216.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.39 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 14.44%. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Badger Meter

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 2,633.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 8,666.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Badger Meter

(Get Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.