BAE Systems (LON:BA) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 1,440 ($18.52) price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.76% from the company’s current price.

BA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.30) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,290 ($16.59) to GBX 1,440 ($18.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,410 ($18.14).

Get BAE Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BA

BAE Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

Insider Activity

Shares of LON:BA opened at GBX 1,277 ($16.43) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,128.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,327.41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,296.81.

In other news, insider Charles Woodburn sold 485,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,389 ($17.87), for a total transaction of £6,746,289.66 ($8,678,016.03). In the last three months, insiders purchased 35 shares of company stock worth $46,394. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.