BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in BAE Systems by 16.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in BAE Systems by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 57,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BAE Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $699,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in BAE Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BAESY shares. Citigroup upgraded BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,142.00.

OTCMKTS BAESY opened at $65.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.53. BAE Systems plc has a one year low of $47.81 and a one year high of $72.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

