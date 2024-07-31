Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) PT Raised to $48.00

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.52% from the company’s current price.

BKR has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $38.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.85 and its 200 day moving average is $32.34. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $38.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,813,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 338,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,348,000 after buying an additional 219,060 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 274,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after buying an additional 102,174 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,672,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,383,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,407 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

