Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.30

Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.30 and last traded at $17.14, with a volume of 124001 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on BALY. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.25 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Bally’s from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bally’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $18.25 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.25 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Get Bally's alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BALY

Bally’s Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.45.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($3.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($2.48). Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 36.63% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $618.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bally’s Co. will post -8.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bally’s

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Bally’s by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Bally’s by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Bally’s by 7.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in Bally’s by 20.2% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bally’s by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 39,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 26,640 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bally’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bally's Corporation operates as a casino-entertainment company. It owns and manages casinos across 10 states, a golf course in New York, a horse racetrack in Colorado, and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, an online gaming operator; Bally Bet, a sports betting platform; and Bally Casino, an iCasino platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.