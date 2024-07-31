Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the June 30th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 928,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Institutional Trading of Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina Trading Up 0.4 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 239.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 27,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the first quarter valued at $413,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 152,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 56,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the first quarter valued at $501,000.

Shares of BBAR stock opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.40. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $11.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.47 million. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 10.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco BBVA Argentina will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco BBVA Argentina Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.5134 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco BBVA Argentina’s previous — dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Banco BBVA Argentina’s dividend payout ratio is 63.29%.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

