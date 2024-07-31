Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,976 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,797 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBVA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 237.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 295.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of BBVA stock opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.48. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The company has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.32.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- What are earnings reports?
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.