Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,976 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,797 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBVA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 237.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 295.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.48. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The company has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

