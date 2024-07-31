Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,700,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the June 30th total of 45,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 45,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 53,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 38,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $3.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.66.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 9.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bradesco will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

About Banco Bradesco

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.