Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Sells 5,264,601 Shares

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,264,601 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $216,901,561.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 961,646,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,619,844,658. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 26th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,526,661 shares of Bank of America stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total transaction of $313,861,763.70.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,420,599 shares of Bank of America stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $229,779,191.61.

On Monday, July 22nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 6,349,021 shares of Bank of America stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $269,261,980.61.

On Friday, July 19th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,291,807 shares of Bank of America stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $530,145,635.91.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of Bank of America stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $559,278,840.51.

Bank of America stock opened at $41.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.39. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $44.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 33.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 402.2% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 839.0% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler Companies raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Erste Group Bank raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.07.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

