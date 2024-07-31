Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,776 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 9,660.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of Hawaii news, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 2,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $160,279.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at $731,223. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on BOH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Shares of BOH opened at $68.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.52 and its 200-day moving average is $60.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $75.19.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $255.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.12 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 14.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 72.16%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

