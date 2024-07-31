Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BMO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of Montreal from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Desjardins cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.50.

Bank of Montreal Trading Down 5.4 %

NYSE:BMO opened at $82.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $73.98 and a 52 week high of $100.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.50 and a 200 day moving average of $91.30.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a $1.125 dividend. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 74.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Montreal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,073,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,777,561,000 after purchasing an additional 881,992 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 13,718 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 463,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,888,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,997,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

