Barclays (BCS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Barclays Stock Performance

Shares of BCS opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Barclays has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $12.11.

Get Barclays alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Barclays Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.