Barclays Increases First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Price Target to $25.00

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $24.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 1.03% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FHB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.67.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,689,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,540,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,160 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,509,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,082,000 after purchasing an additional 668,871 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 187.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 243,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 158,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,540,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,211,000 after buying an additional 115,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.
First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.
