Barclays (LON:BARC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $234.58

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 234.58 ($3.02) and last traded at GBX 234.55 ($3.02), with a volume of 542290313 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 231.40 ($2.98).

A number of research firms have recently commented on BARC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Barclays from GBX 240 ($3.09) to GBX 270 ($3.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.34) to GBX 250 ($3.22) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.60) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt began coverage on Barclays in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 245 ($3.15) target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Barclays presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 276 ($3.55).

The stock has a market cap of £35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 906.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 217.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 190.18.

In other Barclays news, insider Anna Cross sold 53,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.61), for a total transaction of £108,446.66 ($139,499.18). Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

