Barclays Raises First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Price Target to $2,250.00

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $1,950.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,005.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,650.00 price objective (up from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,920.82.

FCNCA opened at $2,128.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,750.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,638.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. First Citizens BancShares has a one year low of $1,274.91 and a one year high of $2,174.80.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $50.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.91 by $5.96. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 15.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $52.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will post 192.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total value of $847,058.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,290.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total value of $847,058.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 335 shares in the company, valued at $586,290.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

