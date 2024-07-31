Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Short Interest Update

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,200 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the June 30th total of 267,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,332.0 days.

Barratt Developments Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTDPF opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $7.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.25.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

