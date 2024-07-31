Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Receives $22.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.20.

GOLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

GOLD stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.50.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Barrick Gold by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25,662 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 116,437 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 73,627 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 11,166 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in Barrick Gold by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 3,105,335 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $56,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 1,531.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 312,179 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 293,045 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

