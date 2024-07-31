Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Short Interest Down 7.3% in July

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 259,300 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the June 30th total of 279,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 60.3 days.

Beazley Stock Performance

Shares of Beazley stock opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.05. Beazley has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $8.80.

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks.

