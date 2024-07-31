Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Short Interest Down 7.3% in July

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 259,300 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the June 30th total of 279,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 60.3 days.
Beazley Stock Performance
Shares of Beazley stock opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.05. Beazley has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $8.80.
About Beazley
