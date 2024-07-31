Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 96,125.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,852,278 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $451,641,000 after acquiring an additional 68,509 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 402,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,562,000 after acquiring an additional 18,786 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $1,295,000. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2,086.7% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 51,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,853,000 after acquiring an additional 49,559 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth about $11,998,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $241.98 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $218.75 and a one year high of $284.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a PE ratio of 53.30, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $232.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.20.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 83.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.73, for a total transaction of $781,209.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,942.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.73, for a total transaction of $781,209.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,942.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,876.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,900 shares of company stock worth $1,634,112 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.13.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

