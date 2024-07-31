Belden (BDC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Belden to post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. Belden has set its Q2 guidance at $1.30-1.40 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.27 million. Belden had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Belden to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $89.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Belden has a 12-month low of $60.54 and a 12-month high of $99.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.91%.

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $104,381.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $74,741.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,289.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $104,381.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,219 shares of company stock valued at $986,641. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BDC. Vertical Research began coverage on Belden in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Belden in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Belden from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

